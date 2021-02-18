News Local 107 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 228, 153 men and 75 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 107 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,555 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 18 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,935.

The 107 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 25 through tracing of primary contacts (251 tests today)
  • 15 through private initiative (1,023 tests today)
  • Seven from public hospital labs (221 tests today)
  • One from checks at migrants’ facilities (Two tests today)
  • One from checks at the Cyprus Volleyball and Basketball Federations (26 tests today)
  • One from antigen rapid tests in private labs (196 tests today)
  • 57 confirmed cases found through 23,639 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 73 tests carried out through tracing of secondary contacts
  • 124 tests carried out within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 57 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 0
Limassol 37
Larnaca 1
Nicosia 16
Famagusta 1
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 0
Industrial area Agios Athanasios 2

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator and nine in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 29 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleProtest outside Police Station in Limassol (PHOTOS)

Useful Links

