News Local 107 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 107 new Coronavirus cases out of 35.028 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 21 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,260.

The 107 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 34 through tracing of primary contacts (128 tests today)
  • One through tracing of secondary contacts (84 tests today)
  • Seven through private initiative (351 tests today)
  • Five from public hospital labs (145 tests today)
  • 60 confirmed cases found through 234,078 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 34 antigen rapid tests in private labs
  • 205 tests carried out within the framework of GP referrals
  • Three tests from checks at the Cyprus Volleyball and Basketball Federations

Analytically the 60 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 3
Limassol 39
Larnaca 4
Nicosia 12
Famagusta 2
Old people’s homes 0
Special schools 0
Businesses 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 17 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator and eight in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Useful Links

