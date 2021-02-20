107 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 107 new Coronavirus cases out of 31,755 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 20 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,153.

The 107 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

23 through tracing of primary contacts (261 tests today)

One through tracing of secondary contacts (94 tests today)

Four from checking passengers at Lanraca and Paphos Airports (290 tests today)

12 through private initiative (1,167 tests today)

Six from public hospital labs (206 tests today)

Four from antigen rapid tests in private labs (232 tests today)

57 confirmed cases found through 29,244 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

258 tests carried out within the framework of GP referrals

Three tests from checks at the Cyprus Volleyball and Basketball Federations (26 tests today)

Analytically the 57 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 2 Limassol 45 Larnaca 2 Nicosia 7 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Special schools 0 Businesses 0

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator and nine in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO)