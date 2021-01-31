News Local 106 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 199, 134 men and 65 women with an average age of 79.5.The Health Ministry also announced 106 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,364 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 31 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,876.

The 106 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 25 through tracing (284 tests today)
  • Five through private initiative (401 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (228 tests today)
  • Four from public hospital labs (154 tests today)
  • 71 confirmed cases found through 20,433 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 71 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 2
Limassol 35
Larnaca 13
Nicosia 19
Famagusta 2

In total, 44 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 13 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 38 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
