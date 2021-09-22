106 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry also announced 117 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,579 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 22 September, taking confirmed infections to 119,336.

The 106 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

12 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (218 tests today)

One from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,654 tests today)

28 through private initiative (2,245 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of public hospital labs (222 tests today)

34 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (23,451 tests today)

24 confirmed cases found through 21,459 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

199 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 24 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 4 Nicosia 7 Paphos 3 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 4 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and seven patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, one in the Increased Care Unit and nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital. Finally, 15 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.