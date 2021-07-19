1056 new cases of COVID-19, five dead on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 390, 260 men and 130 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 1,056 new Coronavirus cases out of 69,464 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 19 July, taking confirmed infections to 92,252.

The 1,056 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (223 tests today)

21 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,306 tests today)

253 through private initiative (3,451 tests today)

37 taken from public hospital labs (388 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (115 tests today)

82 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,054 tests today)

634 confirmed cases found through 59,927 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 634 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 146 Limassol 162 Nicosia 218 Paphos 58 Famagusta 44 Old people’s homes 5 National Guard 0 Special schools 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 22 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, and 12 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 49 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 23 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.