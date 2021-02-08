105 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 214, 145 men and 69 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 105 new Coronavirus cases out of 35,739 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 8 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,864.

The 105 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 through tracing (218 tests today)

Seven through private initiative (753 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (288 tests today)

Seven cases found through 501 antigen rapid tests in private labs (501 tests today)

68 confirmed cases found through 31, 955 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

804 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

220 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 68 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 47 Larnaca 6 Nicosia 11 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Industrial areas 0

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 24 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 12 in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 35 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

