1,046 new cases of COVID-19, four dead on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 398, 264 men and 134 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 1,046 new Coronavirus cases out of 89,188 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 22 July, taking confirmed infections to 95,307.

The 1,046 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

66 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (523 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,996 tests today)

251 through private initiative (4,432 tests today)

21 taken from public hospital labs (267 tests today)

63 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,314 tests today)

636 confirmed cases found through 78,576 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

80 tests conducted within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 636 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 109 Limassol 155 Nicosia 187 Paphos 77 Famagusta 50 Old people’s homes 16 National Guard 5 Special schools 0 Businesses 37

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 29 in the COVID-19 unit, and 12 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 72 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU. Also 23 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.