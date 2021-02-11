103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218, 148 men and 70 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 103 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,971 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 11 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,175.

The 103 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

25 through tracing (206 tests today)

One through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (182 tests today)

Seven through private initiative (676 tests today)

11 from public hospital labs (258 tests today)

Three from checks at migrants’ facilities (five tests today)

One from checks at the Cyprus Football and Basketball Federations (18 tests today)

55 confirmed cases found through 24,311 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

108 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

207 tests carried out through antigen rapid tests in private labs.

Analytically the 55 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 1 Limassol 36 Larnaca 3 Nicosia 8 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 1 Industrial area of Ypsonas 6

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 24 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, seven the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 29 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

