News Local 103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218, 148 men and 70 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 103 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,971 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 11 February, taking confirmed infections to 32,175.

The 103 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 25 through tracing (206 tests today)
  • One through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (182 tests today)
  • Seven through private initiative (676 tests today)
  • 11 from public hospital labs (258 tests today)
  • Three from checks at migrants’ facilities (five tests today)
  • One from checks at the Cyprus Football and Basketball Federations (18 tests today)
  • 55 confirmed cases found through 24,311 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 108 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.
  • 207 tests carried out through antigen rapid tests in private labs.

Analytically the 55 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 36
Larnaca 3
Nicosia 8
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 0
Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 1
Industrial area of Ypsonas 6

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 24 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, seven the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 29 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleSiberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1995: Minus 23 Celsius

Top Stories

Local

103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218,...
Read more
World

Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1995: Minus 23 Celsius

gavriella -
Britain recorded the lowest temperature in 26 years on Thursday (February 11) after a bitingly cold blast of Siberian weather swirled in from Russia,...
Read more
World

Spain: Major worker unions hold strike for rise in minimum wage

gavriella -
Thousands of Spanish workers have staged a mass protest in capital Madrid on Thursday, Feb. 11, seeking an increase in their wages. Upon the calls...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

gavriella -
The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people...
Read more
Local

We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

gavriella -
Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government  Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

gavriella -
The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people...
Read more
Local

We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

gavriella -
Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government  Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 12 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

9,264 vaccination appointments for citizens over 76

gavriella -
As of tomorrow 12 February, people over 76 years of age will have access to the Vaccination Portal in order to arrange a vaccination...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros