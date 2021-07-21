1,014 new cases of COVID-19, three dead on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 394, 262 men and 132 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 1,014 new Coronavirus cases out of 73,098 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 21 July, taking confirmed infections to 94,261.

The 1,014 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

90 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (616 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,607 tests today)

194 through private initiative (3,762 tests today)

19 taken from public hospital labs (326 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (226 tests today)

70 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,971 tests today)

629 confirmed cases found through 63,590 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 629 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 137 Limassol 181 Nicosia 174 Paphos 68 Famagusta 69 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 72 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 21 in the COVID-19 unit, and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 62 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.