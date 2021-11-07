NewsLocal1000+ traffic violations in 48 hours

1000+ traffic violations in 48 hours

 

Police handed out 1.060 fines for various traffic violations across Cyprus in a 48 hour campaign aimed at preventing serious and fatal road accidents.

Τhe Special Motorbike Squad and the Traffic Accidents Prevention squad were out on the highways and the secondary road network between Friday morning and Sunday morning (7/11).

Violations included 483 for speeding (the number one cause of fatal accidents), 53 for not wearing a seatbelt and 28 for mobile phone use while driving.

31 people were driving while intoxicated, 9 parked in disabled spaces and 166 jumped a red light.

115 did not have a valid road tax.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
