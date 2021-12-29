100 not vaccinated citizens sue the Health Ministry

Approximately 100 citizens who are not vaccinated are suing the Health Ministry, requesting a temporary decree suspending the decision of the Health Minister, preventing their entrance to various areas, like restaurants, coffee shops or events like weddings and christenings.

According to their lawyer Giannos Georgiades, “the Minister’s decision is limiting the social life of a large part of the population that exercised their right not to be vaccinated. The effectiveness of these measures has made vaccination mandatory, against the current legislation. It is obvious that the separation between people who are vaccinated and those who are not was not implemented for the protection of public health for to force people to get vaccinated.”

Georgiades also referred to a recent decision of the Commissioner for Administration and the Protection of Human Rights in Cyprus who judged that the decision of TEPAK to impose obligatory vaccination on students and teachers was illegal.