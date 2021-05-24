100 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 356, 237 men and 119 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry announced 100 new Coronavirus cases out of 52,625 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 24 May, taking confirmed infections to 72,011.

The 100 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

10 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (252 tests today)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,827)

20 through private initiative (1,918 tests today)

Eight from public hospital labs (456 tests today)

Three from antigen rapid tests conducted privately

56 confirmed cases found through 45,457 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

288 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

One from the tests conducted to the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 56 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 10 Limassol 22 Nicosia 13 Paphos 4 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Limassol 0 Industrial Area of Strovolos 0 Education 4 Special schools 1 National guard 0

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 13 in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO