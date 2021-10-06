100 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 557, 354 men and 203 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 100 new Coronavirus cases out of 46,925 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 6 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,861.

The 146 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

14 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (201 tests today)

Five from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,358 tests today)

23 through private initiative (1,494 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of public hospital labs (210 tests today)

45 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (21,847 tests today)

10 confirmed cases found through 20,642 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Two tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

171 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 10 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 0 Nicosia 4 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 16 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit. Also four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of Makarion Hospital. Finally, 13 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.