100% Cuban Saturday at Poseidonia Beach Hotel on September 4

Pedro & Dariel will be performing live this Saturday at the Beach Bar under the stars and steps away from the sea. New location, same authentic Cuban music, refreshing drinks and delicious food!
Additional Information:
Music duo Pedro & Dariel
Vocals: Pedro-Son Caliente
Percussions: Dariel Jova
Cuban Music, Salsa, Cha Cha Cha, Son Cubano
When Saturday, September 4 at 8:30pm
Limited seats available, please book your seats in advance by calling Poseidonia Beach Hotel at 25 321 000
By Lisa Liberti
