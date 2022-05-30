10-year-old and 16-year-old missing (photos)

The Police are seeking information that will help locate ROBERTA – CHRISTIANA TODORACHE, 16 from Romania and RANIA VASILE, 10 also from Romania who have been missing from their place of residence in Nicosia since 29 May 2022.

Roberta is thin, around 1.60, thin, with long black hair and green eyes. She was last seen with long blue jeans, black T-shirt, and white shoes. She had sun glasses on and a silver chain at the neck. She was also wearing various bracelets of different colours.

Rania is also thin, around 1.50 with long brown hair and was last seen in long gray jeans, black T-shirt and white shoes. She was also wearing a double golden chain and earrings in the shape of a cross.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.