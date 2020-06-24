10 persons maximum rule ends; ceiling now 75 inside, 150 outside

A rule restricting gatherings at homes and in public areas to a maximum of 10 people was lifted today as part of moves to gradually lift restrictions introduced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The new ceiling is now 75 people inside or 150 people outside, the Health Ministry said. The simultaneous gathering indoors and outdoors is not permitted.

Mass gatherings include weddings, christenings, concerts, festivals, private gatherings at home and other forms of mass gatherings.

Should these be at homes, the maximum number includes residents.

In each case, hygiene protocols must be adhered to.