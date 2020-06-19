10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24

A rule restricting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be scrapped on June 24, the Health Ministry has announced.

It said that the initial plan was to limit gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors for the period of June 24 to July 6.

However, because of the very good epidemiological situation of recent days, it has been decided to ease this further to 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors — from June 24 rather than July 7 as initially planned.

The ministry clarified that the simultaneous gathering indoors and outdoors is not permitted.

The rule applies for include weddings, christenings, concerts, festivals, private gatherings at home and other forms of mass gatherings.

Should these be at homes, the maximum number includes residents.

In each case, hygiene protocols must be adhered to.