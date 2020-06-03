10 person ceiling on gatherings to be lifted in three stages

The 10 person maximum for gatherings remains in force, but will be relaxed on June 24 and again on July 7, and lifted altogether on September 1, the Health Ministry has clarified.

In a written statement following a number of questions about mass gatherings such as weddings, christenings, concerts and private get-togethers, the ministry said it wanted to clarify the following:

The current maximum of 10 people remains in force but the ministry intends to make the following changes:

From June 24 to July 6: gatherings will be permitted for up to 50 people indoors and up to 100 outdoors provided the hygiene protocols as regards people per square metres are adhered to From July 7 to August 30: gatherings will be permitted for up to 75 people indoors and up to 150 outdoors provided the hygiene protocols as regards people per square metres are adhered to From September 1 restrictions are lifted as regards maximum number of people, in line with the hygiene protocols and decrees that will be in force at the time

The ministry clarified that in stages one and two, simultaneous gatherings inside and outside are not permitted.

It also clarified that if the square metres per person rule is adhered to, the above maximum numbers apply, irrespective of how big the venue is.