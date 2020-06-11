10-month-old baby flown to Israel for heart operation

A 10-month-old baby has been flown by air ambulance from Cyprus to Israel’s Sheba medical centre by special approval from Israel, Israeli ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel said on Thursday.

In a Twitter announcement, Revel said that this was made possible through vital cooperation with the Health Ministry of Cyprus and special approval from Israel.

“Vital cooperation with the Health Ministry of Cyprus: with special approval from Israel, 10 days old Syrian baby flown by emergency air ambulance for life-saving heart operation at Sheba Hospital in Israel. Vital Israel-Cyprus solidarity in times of Covid-19. Praying for full recovery & health,” Revel said via Twitter.