10 km hiking along the picturesque coastline of Pissouri on February 19

To Akrotiri Aspro (Cape White) is one of the most impressive coastlines of Cyprus with its unique morphology of the steep and very high rocks in contrast to all shades of blue of the endless sea…

This unique landscape and wild beauty of this area make hiking here an unforgettable experience – 10 Kilometers of pure magic.

The route is not suitable for people under 16 years old or persons suffering from Acrophobia.

Starting point: Next to Columbia resort Parking Pissouri

When Saturday, February 19 from 10 am till 4 pm

Where Columbia Beach Resort Parking (meeting point)

Event by Cyprus from Air