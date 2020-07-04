10 flights from European destinations to Paphos, increasing this month and August

Eighteen flights were scheduled at Paphos Airport today, ten arriving from European destinations, including Dublin, Stansted, Bucharest (2), Budapest, Riga, Bournemouth, Bratislava, Mykonos and Thessaloniki.

Eight flights were to depart, heading to Bratislava, Riga, Bucharest, Budapest, Bournemouth, Mykonos, Thessaloniki and Chania.

According to the tentative programme, as provided by Hermes Airports, flights to and from Paphos airport are expected to gradually increase this month and August, with additional destinations, including Greece, Germany, Poland, The Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.

Hermes sources told CNA that new destinations might be added in the coming weeks, if epidemiological conditions allow it.

Flight scheduling is based on airline planning, depending and demand and covid conditions both in Cyprus and the countries involved.

Covid-19 measures at Paphos airport continue to be tight, including passenger temperature taking with arrival at the building, and entrance only allowed for personnel and passengers.

Mask use is mandatory for everyone inside the airport.