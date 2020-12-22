10 employees of the Department of Lands and Surveys in quarantine

At least 10 employees of the Nicosia Department of Lands and Surveys are in quarantine, after a confirmed case was found among the employees of the office’s ground floor.

According to information, an employee had symptoms last week and as a result the whole ground floor closed immediately for the public. A special unit of the Health Ministry carried out rapid tests to the whole staff of the Lands and Surveys Department, who were in contact or had spent even some time with the confirmed case.

Moreover, the ground floor was disinfected and remained closed for the whole day.

(philenews/CNA)