This morning, the Police found 31 people in the Athienou-Kosii-Lymbia area. According to the Police early this morning, a police patrol unit found 20 migrants walking on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near Athienou and another 11 people near Lymbia.

They are all adult men from Syria.

The migrants has been transferred to the temporary hosting center Pournara at Kokkinotrimithia.