Сhamber music recital in Nicosia on September 20

LMS invites you to a chamber music recital with works for cello and piano with renowned cellist Péter Somodari, and pianist Nicolas Costantinou. The repertoire centres on works spanning a period of two hundred five years, covering, thus, a significant scope of the rich history of works for this combination of instruments.

The concert begins with the Sonata No. 4 in C major by Ludwig van Beethoven. Written in 1815, the Sonata is a striking example of all those innovations that make up the composer’s late period; fantasy and simplicity are juxtaposed with rigorous contrapuntal textures.

Exactly a century later and in the midst of the First World War, Claude Debussy composed his own Sonata, the musical classicism and syntax of which merge with the composer’s ‘symbolist’ aesthetics and highly original exploration of harmonic language and colouristic textures.

The audience will also have the opportunity to enjoy Gabriel Fauré’s two miniature masterpieces: the lucid and transparent Élégie and the congenial Sicilienne. The concert concludes with Cypriot composer Constantinos Stylianou’s Sonata in C major, which was composed in 2020, during the general lockdown against the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2. Written in three movements, the Sonata is full of lyricism, energy, humour and passion. This performance also marks its world premiere.

The concert is under the auspices of the Embassy of Austria.

Programme

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for piano and cello No. 4, Op. 102/1 (1815)

Gabriel Fauré: Élégie, Op. 24 (1883) and Sicilienne, Op. 78

Claude Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano, (1915)

Constantinos Stylianou: Sonata for cello and piano (2020)

When Monday, September 20

Where Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia

Location

INFO 99744227 | [email protected] | www.ledramusic.org

TICKETS

Click here | Stephanis Stores

Full-price €15 | Concessions* €10

* LMS members, pensioners, full-time students, soldiers

Important notice: You can purchase tickets in advance as seating is limited and assigned numerically. Alternatively, patrons may purchase available tickets or returns at the box office only on the evening of the performance.