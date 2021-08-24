NewsLocalΥellow warning for extreme high temperature on Tuesday

Υellow warning for extreme high temperature on Tuesday

The Cyprus Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperature on Tuesday. It will be valid from 1200 until 1700 local time.

The maximum temperature will reach around 40 degrees Celsius in some inland areas.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice fine 32 individuals, two establishments for violating Covid measures
Next articleInvestigations into serious criminal cases taking forever

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros