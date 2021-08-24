Υellow warning for extreme high temperature on Tuesday

The Cyprus Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperature on Tuesday. It will be valid from 1200 until 1700 local time.
The maximum temperature will reach around 40 degrees Celsius in some inland areas.
