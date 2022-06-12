Τwo men saved from drowning in Limassol, one critical

A cafeteria employee at the Molos central coastal area of Limassol today risked his life to save a tourist that was in trouble at sea and calling for help.
The employee jumped in, brought the man out to shore and an ambulance was called. He was rushed to the Limassol General hospital and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.
Earlier in the day, at the Olympion beach, also in Limassol, lifeguards spotted a man floating at sea. He was carried ashore and given first aid, before being taken to the Limassol General.
He was intubated and is being treated in the intensive care unit in critical condition.