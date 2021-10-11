Τimeline set for problems in public hospitals during President’s meeting with competent officials

A timeline and an action plan was decided during a broad meeting, on Monday, at the Presidential Palace, which discussed the unresolved problems in public hospitals. President Anastasiades presided over the meeting, in the presence of Health Minister, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the Heads of SHSO, the State Health Services Organization. The meeting was called by President Anastasiades who, tomorrow, is scheduled to meet with the unions of doctors and nurses and the patients` association.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced that next Friday a meeting has been scheduled with the Union of the public doctors and PASYDY with SHSO to discuss the afternoon timetable of the public hospitals. Hadjipantelas said that the President asked for a timeline and an action plan on each of the issues discussed today, adding that the timeline will be reviewed and send to the President with specific datelines.

Executive Director of SHSO said that now that the pandemic crisis subsides, the action plan will be put into effect.

The Minister said that President Anastasiades wanted to be briefed on the staffing of the hospitals, the afternoon timetable, the problems at the Emergency Departments and other issues related to the operation of the hospitals.

Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a written statement that SHSO`s action plan was discussed and the President asked for this plan to be updated. The plan will then be delivered to him.