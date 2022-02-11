Τοtal deaths from COVID stand at 776, according to revised data by Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Friday announced new revised data on deaths from COVID in Cyprus, saying that the number now stands at 776 and not 762 as announced yesterday. The Ministry clarifies that the new number came up following systematic checks and records of data by the Health Monitoring Unit.

Ministry said that 14 deaths were recorded late and refer to 8 males and 6 female who passed away in January and December 2021, January and February 2022. Their ages range from 57 to 91.

Of the 776 deaths in total, 486 (62.6%) are male and 290 (37.4%) female and the median age is 76.3 years.