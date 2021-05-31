Νewly elected MPs sworn in

Cyprus` newly elected parliamentarians were sworn in today, following Sunday`s parliamentary elections which took place under strict measures due to the pandemic. The ceremony on Monday which was held at the Filoxenia Conference Center, House`s new premises because of the COVID, also took place with protocols and measures and new MPs were allowed to be accompanied only by close members of the family with no supporters and big gatherings like in previous years.

The 56 newly elected parliamentarians were sworn in by the Chief Returning Officer and the Returning Officers of each election district and the 2 representatives of the religious groups were sworn in by the Chief Returning Officer. These are Yiannakis Mousa of the Maronites and Antonella Mantovani of the Latins. The Armenian representative Vartkes Mahdessian was sworn in May 14th as he was re-elected being the only candidate of the Armenian religious group.

The newly elected MPs started showing up at around 1130 as the ceremony was set to begin at 12 noon. Most of them were escorted by their spouses or parents. The members of the families were showed inside and then the MPs followed after having made brief statements to the press. The younger MPs or those elected for the first time stole the show as they were warmly greeted by their colleagues. Jokes were cracked and many pictures were taken. The new parliament has only eight women, down by 3% compared to the previous tenure and this was criticized by female MPs.

A total of 366,608 out of 557,836 registered voters or 65.72% have voted in Cyprus’ parliamentary elections, according to the final results.

The abstention amounted to 191,228 votes or 34.28%. Valid ballots were 357,714 (97.57%), invalid 6,824 (1.86%) and blank 2,070 (0.56%).

The parties that enter parliament are Democratic Rally (DISY) securing a percentage of 27.77% or 99,332 votes, Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) with a percentage of 22.34% or 79,910 votes, Democratic Party with 11.29% or 40,392 votes, National Popular Front (ELAM) with 6.78% or 24,255 votes, Movement for Social Democracy EDEK with 6.72% or 24,025 votes, Democratic Front with 6.10% or 21,834 votes and Cyprus Green Party with 4.41% or 15,761 votes.

Democratic Rally (DISY) secured 17 parliamentary seats, 5 in Nicosia, 3 in Limassol, 4 in Famagusta, 2 in Larnaca, 2 in kyrenia and 1 in Paphos.

Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) secured 15 seats, 6 in Nicosia, 3 in Limassol, 3 in Famagusta and one each in Larnaca, Paphos and Kyrenia.

Democratic Party (DIKO) secured 9 seats, 3 in Nicosia, 2 in Limassol, 2 in Famagusta, and one each in Larnaca and Paphos.

National Popular Front (ELAM) secured 4 seats, one each in Nicosia, Limassol, Famagusta and Larnaca.

Movement for Social Democracy EDEK also secured 4 seats, one each in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

Democratic Front also secured 4 seats, two in Nicosia, one in Limassol and one in Famagusta.

Cyprus Green Party secured 3 seats, two in Nicosia and one in Limassol.

The newly elected members of the Parliament are:

Limassol

AKEL – Costas Costas, Kafkalias Andreas and Nikolaou Marina.

Democratic Front – Karoyan Marios.

DIKO – Mylonas Pavlos and Leonidou Panikos.

DISY, Diplaros Efthymios, Tsiridou Fotini and Sykas Nikos.

ELAM, Themistokleous Andreas.

Cyprus Green Party – Papadouris Stavros.

EDEK, Sizopoulos Marinos.

Famagusta

AKEL – Kettiros Nikos, Koukoumas George and Gabriel Giannakis.

Democratic Front – Giakoumi Michalis.

DIKO – Senekis Christos and Koulias Zacharias.

DISY – Hatzigiannis Kyriakos, Karoullas Giorgos, Koulla Onoufrios and Georgiou Nikos.

ELAM – Papagiannis Linos.

Larnaca

AKE – Passiourtidis Andreas

DIKO – Orphanides Christos

DISY – Dimitriou Annita and Alampritis Prodromos

ELAM – Ioannou Sotiris

EDEK – Apostolou Andreas

Pafos

AKEL – Fakontis Valentinos

DIKO – Savvidis Chrysanthos

DISY – Pazaros Charalambos

EDEK – Myrianthous Elias

Kyrenia

AKEL – Christofias Christos

DISY – Mavridis Marios and Superman Theodorou Rita

Nicosia

AKEL – Kyprianou Andros, Charalammpidou Erini, Stefanou Stefanos, Damianou Aristos, Loukaides Giorgos and Christofides Christos

Democratic Front – Tryfonidis Alekos and Mousiouttas Marinos

DIKO, Papadopoulos Nikolas, Erotokritou Christiana and Pantelides Chrysis

DISY, Neophytou Averof, Dimitriou Dimitris, Tornaritis Nikos, Georgiades Haris and Orfanidou Savia

ELAM, Christos Christos

Cyprus Green Party – Theopemptou Charalambos and Attalidou Alexandra

EDEK, Efstathiou Konstantinos (Kostis)

The ceremony of announcing the elected MPs was broadcasted live by the Cyprus News Agency.

The new House will convene for its first plenary June 10.