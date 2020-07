Charming space with a zen mood and little ponds with huge koi fish from which the restaurant takes its name.

Very good view of Fig Tree Bay and atmospheric decor.

The menu is based on new style sushi and is complemented with fusion multi-asian dishes.

For lunch, it serves sandwiches, burgers and salads.

Address: Protaras, 2 Iasonos, 5296, Famagusta Tel: +357 23831101 Open: Daily, lunch, dinner. Price: €30 – €45