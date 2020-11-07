Man accused of rape released

A man from Paphos, who was facing 39 charges including rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and drugs was released under restrictive conditions.

The Paphos Criminal Court had ordered that the man remained in custody until his trial but the defendant appealed and the Supreme Court accepted his appeal.

The offences refer to the period 2013-2017 and 2020 when the 65-year-old man seems to have sexually abused the underage daughter of his partner. Moreover, the man is also facing another ten offences regarding possession of cannabis and urging the complainant to smoke.

The Supreme Court decided that there was no fear of the accused leaving the country or influencing witnesses and ordered his release pending trial. However, he is not allowed to approach the defendant, or have any contact with her direct or indirect.

(philenews)