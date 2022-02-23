Ιmportance οf continuing dialogue reaffirmed by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties

Leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties reaffirmed the importance of continuing talks during the bi-communal meeting held on Wednesday, at Ledra Palace, according to a joint communiqué issued by the Slovak Embassy in Cyprus.

As stated, today’s meeting was the last in the presence of outgoing Slovak Ambassador Jan Skoda, with all parties expressing their appreciation for the commitment of the Slovak diplomacy to the bi-communal dialogue and the solution of the Cyprus problem.

It is also noted that both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties agreed on the importance of continuing talks in the framework of the bi-communal dialogue and the added value they bring to the effort to resolve the Cyprus problem.

Finally, according to the statement, political parties from both communities expressed concern about the current developments between Russia and Ukraine and called on all actors involved to respect international law and keep the channels of dialogue and diplomacy open.

(CNA)