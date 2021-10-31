Ηeavy showers expected this evening with strong winds, met office warns

Α cold air mass will be affecting the island until Tuesday, with thin dust in the atmosphere.

Overcast skies will bring local showers and isolated storms this evening, initially in western areas and over the mountains, gradually affecting most of the country. At intervals, storms will be heavy, according to a met office warning.

Winds will mainly be light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly, force three to four, but variable strong force five in the areas of the storms. Seas will be slight.

Temperatures will drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland, 16 in coastal regions and 9 over the mountains.

Overcast skies tomorrow will bring local showers and isolated storms.

Temperatures will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal regions and 16 on the mountains.

Stormy weather will continue through to the evening, with light to moderate southwesterly winds, over slight seas.

Rains and showers are also predicted on Tuesday, with the weather gradually clearing up on Wednesday and temperatures rising on Thursday.