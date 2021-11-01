Ηealth Minister: we are very close to abolish travel restrictions within the EU

Health Ministry budget for 2022 is increased by 24 mln euro compared to 2021 which amounts to 14,8% of the state budget, Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has said.

Presenting Monday the budget for his Ministry before the Finance Committee of the Parliament, Hadjipantelas said that the total expenditure is €1.050 mln compared to €1.026 mln for 2021. The revenue for 2022 is projected at €288.5 mln.

The Minister said that up to September 30, the total pandemic cost exceeded €115 mln which was more than the approved amount included in the 2021 budget.

He said that the restart of the economy and the lift of restrictions measures were very much dependent on the measures taken to contain the pandemic. The Minister said that “we have made it to a great extent” however there is no complacency and we closely monitor the epidemiological data. Hadjipantelas also said that because of the delta+ variant any thoughts for further lifting of the measures froze adding at the same time that if the public continues to be vigilant, no further measures will be announced.

As regards the inoculations, he said that up to October 29, 79.8% of the adult population was fully vaccinated and 82.2% got the first dose. In age group 16-17, 39.9% are fully vaccinated and 42.3% got the first shot. In the age group 12-15, 26.2% are fully vaccinated and 28.6% were administered the 1st dose.

In the total population 66.4% are fully vaccinated and 39.850 citizens got the booster dose.

The Minister also said in statements following the Committee meeting that we are very close to abolish travel restrictions within the EU. He also said that the criteria of the EU for the categorization of the countries are not in favor of Cyprus and therefore the country is always in red list. According to Hadjipantelas, following an initiative, these criteria could soon be abolished.