Αlmost 4,000 citizens got the COVID-19 jab from December 27 until now

A total of 3,901 citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 from December 27 until today, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

These are people who were included in the 1st phase of Vaccination Plan and comprised frontline health workers in public and private hospitals and residents of care homes. A total of 1,120 people in 6 SHSO (State Health Services Organisation) hospitals were vaccinated, 730 in 13 private clinics and hospitals and 2,051 in 67 care homes.

Twelve mobile units carried out the vaccinations during 1st phase. According to the Health Ministry, half of the care homes has been covered and 70% of the residents got the shot. The process is expected to conclude Sunday.

Since the Vaccination Portal was set up and announced, more than 3,000 appointments were booked for citizens over 80.

The Ministry announced that on Thursday the appointments will open for the Vaccination Centers in Famagusta and Kyperounda while next Monday, and on a weekly basis, more appointments will be available on the Portal.

Cyprus is expected to receive 6,800 shots every week to cover 3,400 citizens. Vaccinations for the 2nd phase of the Plan will be done at vaccine centers island-wide and only after an appointment. For citizens in remote areas, mobile units are expected to operate.

Following the inoculation of 80 plus citizens, the Plan includes the vaccination of people over 75 years-old. The order was decided following an advice by the Scientific Committee on Covid and guidelines by ECDC. Cyprus participates in all six agreements signed from the EU and will get the vaccine batches according to the green light given by the European Medicines Association to companies.

(CNA)

