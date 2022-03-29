Αdministration of 3rd and 4th dose of COVID vaccine begins Wednesday

Health Ministry announced Tuesday the procedure to be followed for the administration of the 3rd and 4th doses of the COVID vaccines for specific groups, following a decision taken by the Cabinet last week.

The administration will begin Wednesday at all walk-in centers across the island.

The Ministry said that the 4th dose will be administered to all citizens 80 years old and over, to everyone who works or resides in nursing homes and closed units despite of age, given that 5 months have elapsed since they got their booster shot.

For ages 80 and over an identification document (ID or passport) and vaccination card need to be shown. Ministry said that in further stage announcements will be made for the administration of the 4th dose for people ages 70 and over, health professionals and for the immunosuppressed.

Administration of 4th dose is optional.

The 3rd dose of MRNA shots will also be given to children aged 12 and above if 6 months have elapsed since they got the 2nd dose.

For ages 12-17 an identification document (ID or passport) and vaccination card need to be shown. The booster shot is also optional.

Walk in centers operate in all districts Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 0800-1500, Wednesday 0800-1800 and Saturday 0800-1300.