Αctive COVID cases in community in high levels, the National Report shows

The active COVID cases in the community remain in high levels the National Surveillance Reports shows.

The Report, with figures until April 24 was published Friday and shows that a total of 60,261 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed and 307 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.5%).

In the last 14 days (11 -24 April, 2021), 10,173 cases were diagnosed.

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 1,145.6 per 100,000 population.

The median age was 34 years (51.4% were females 48.5% males and for nine cases (0.1%) information is not currently available.

The Report shows that 0.8% cases were imported and 99.2% were locally-acquired.

Until April 28th, 2021,295 people were still hospitalized and the median age of patients still hospitalized is 62 years (61% are males, and 40.7% are from Nicosia district.

Hundred-sixty-three cases (55.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Of 39 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till April 24th, 34 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 64 years and 27 (69.2%) are males.

Twenty-seven (69.2%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The Report shows that over the last 14 days, 100,495 RT PCR and 663,446 rapid antigen tests have been performed (11,317RT PCR and 74,712.4 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

As regards the deaths among cases diagnosed until 24th April , 307 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus (Case Fatality Risk-CFR: 0.5%).

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 34.6 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 201 men (65.5%) and 106 (34.5%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 80 years .

By district of residence, deceased cases were 116 (37.8%) from Limassol, 102 (33.2%) from Nicosia, 50 (16.3%) from Larnaka, 22 (7.2%) from Pafos, 14(4.6%) from Ammochostos and three deaths (1%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 13 days .

Among cases diagnosed until 24thApril 2021, 371 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until April 28th.

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 41.8 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 245 men (66%) and 126 (34%) women; the median age of all deaths was 80 years (IQR: 71-86 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 145 (39.1%) from Limassol, 117(31.5%) from Nicosia, 61 (16.4%) from Larnaka, 29(7.8%) from Pafos, 16(4.3%) from Ammochostos and three deaths (0.8%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 12 days.

The median age of hospitalized patients was 62 years. Hospitalized cases were mainly males (n = 1,851; 58%).

Overall, 319 cases (10% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU.

The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 68years. ICU patients were mainly male (n = 212; 66.5%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13days.

Until April28th, and based on records which rapidly evolve, of those diagnosed till April 24th, 39 cases are still in ICU (including deaths/discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 64. Twenty-seven (69.2%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 4.4 per 100,000 population (as of April 28th,2021, including deaths/discharged on that day).

A total of 303 ICU patients (95% of all ICU patients) have been intubated-currently there are 34 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day).

(CNA)